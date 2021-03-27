Evelyn Hudson, reference librarian at Hazard Community and Technical College, will present a poster session, “We Don't Need Your Elegy: Saving and Sharing Stories from Appalachia,” at the Association of College and Research Libraries 2021 virtual conference on April 13-16.
Hudson has been actively involved in the preservation and digitization of the Appalachian Oral History Project of Lees College. The Lees College Campus is part of HCTC. This collection is an important resource within the library’s archive and provides unique insight into the region’s history.
Hudson will describe her work in saving the voices of over 1,000 Appalachians from different backgrounds sharing diverse stories. The oral history collection was housed in preservation boxes on cassette tapes, originally recorded in the 1970s-1980s. Recently, the library staff has prioritized the digitization of these interviews in order to upload to CONTENTdm to share with the local community and the world. Hudson will outline the process of converting the cassette audio to MP3's using conversion hardware and free online software, navigating copyright and creating original metadata with socially conscious subject headings.
Hudson began her role as Reference and Instruction Librarian for HCTC in 2017. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2015 with a master’s degree in Library Science and Morehead State University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree. She currently lives in Jackson with her husband and two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.