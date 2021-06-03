On May 26, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles visited Perry County during the Hunger Listening Tour and discussed food insecurity in the region. While in Hazard, Quarles, local leaders and community partners discussed hunger in Kentucky, work being done by God’s Pantry Food Bank, how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted hunger in Hazard and what policies, supports and infrastructures are needed to ensure food security in Hazard and across the state.

“As we emerge from COVID-19, we know that food insecurity rates are well above national averages so we came to Hazard to listen first then make recommendations about how to address hunger specifically in Eastern Kentucky,” said Quarles. “Before the pandemic, one in seven Kentuckians were considered food insecure. That number is more about one in five in eastern Kentucky. We also know that food insecurity rates among children are higher due to COVID.”

Quarles said he and his team believe that, to get back to normal, they know there’s a lot of work to do, particularly in the summer months, to make sure that children that have been affected by hunger have access to food.

Quarles said among the things discussed to help the area were rules and regulations regarding food, as well as available programs and resources.

“One of the discussion points we had were what rules and regulations we could change or fix coming out of this pandemic. One of those was called a congregate feeding rule which, before COVID, made it mandatory that when we feed summer meals to school children you actually had to be present throughout the meal,” said Quarles.

The state, he said, couldn’t do that during the pandemic, so it was waived but is now something they will look at changing while coming out of COVID.

“I think there was concern over a general confusion about federal rules moving forward. Our school systems did a phenomenal job this past year with feeding kids. My hat is off to our food service directors in our public schools who transitioned seemingly overnight from feeding kids in a school cafeteria to delivering meals and having them ready for pick up. That is a lifeline for school children,” Quarles said.

Another program Quarles spoke about with community members was the Farms to Food Banks Trust Fund.

This program, said Quarles, takes food grown by Kentucky farmers and puts it into the Kentucky food bank system allowing good, quality food for everyone.

“That’s a win-win for Kentucky agriculture,” he said.

Perry County, he said, has access to several resources including the Perry County Farmer’s Market, food banks, food pantries and partnerships with leaders and organizations.

“Other feedback we got was the need for more coordination among anti-hunger groups,” said Quarles, stating that there are many resources but they aren’t always organized.

“We’re particularly thankful for God’s Pantry Food Bank and Feeding Kentucky,” said Quarles. “We could not do our job without them so we’re very appreciative of their involvement.

“The food banks are always looking for three things. They’re looking for donations of food, donations of money and also donations of time. I encourage people that if they can’t donate food or money, they can always donate some time for the local food banks and pantries,” said Quarles.

During the tour, he said, he saw that food pantries needed more space, so they will work on addressing that need.

Quarles said he is also thankful to local leadership as well.

“Perry County has one of the nicest Farmer’s Markets in Kentucky. I’m excited that local leadership were able to put a plan together to find funds to get it built despite the pandemic,” he said, adding that the Farmer’s Market Pavilion is a beautiful structure that will help serve the area.

Quarles said he is aware that many times people who need assistance are struggling with other problems as well, so the state is trying to find ways to work on those as well.

“Things can be tough. Often, people who need help don’t have a vehicle either so it’s not just about getting food donated, it’s also about how to get it delivered as well,” said Quarles.

Another issue Quarles said he wants to address is the negative stigma attached to seeking assistance.

“We want to make sure that all Kentuckians know that food is available. There’s no lack of food and oftentimes, help is just a phone call away,” he said. “Often times there is a stigma attached to people needing to reach out for a little extra help but we want to remind them it’s okay especially during high levels of unemployment and as we emerge from COVID-19.”

Quarles said the partnership between his team and local partners is ongoing and will continue to address food security needs in the future.