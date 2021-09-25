Earlier this year, Perry County native Brenda Carol Hudson Rodgers passed away at the age of 54 due to a heart attack. Following her death, Brenda's companion of 15 years Arthur Rodgers has decided to share Brenda's story in hopes of inspiring change for young Appalachians, particularly women.

Arthur said he and Brenda had scheduled a wedding for the fall of 2021, and he always saw how amazing of a woman she was. Her story deserves to be told, he said, stating that she was a successful nurse that impacted the lives of many. “Life is difficult, we all have our happy and proud moments mixed with sadness and sorrow,” said Arthur, explaining that Brenda's story was one of suffering and of determination.

Brenda was born in April 1967 and died in April 2021, and was originally from Hazard. She was the daughter of a father who made his living in the coal business and a mother who also was a nurse.

Brenda married shortly after graduating high school. Her first marriage ended in divorce due to infidelity, but the marriage did produce two beautiful children, Bobby and Brandon, said Arthur. A couple of years later, Brenda remarried a man from Leslie County. This marriage also ended in divorce, said a, this time due to physical and mental abuse. This brief union also produced two beautiful children, Brittany and Briana, said Arthur. “When Brittany was born, Brenda's husband would not come to the hospital when it was time to discharge her and the newborn. A time of happiness and celebration taken from her,” Arthur said.

Arthur said the two now former husbands paid no regular child support and Brenda was left with four children to support, no job and went on public assistance in order to feed her children. “Like many men, her ex-husbands said they had no money, yet one was able to support his new girlfriend and her children while riding on his four-wheeler,” said Arthur.

“How many times has this story been played by so many young women in Eastern Kentucky? As Brenda stated, “Women in Appalachia are generally subservient to the men in their lives.” It has been my experience that indeed there is a huge disparity in the presentation of child support cases depending on what part of the state you live in,” Arthur said.

Although she faced those problems, Arthur said Brenda decided to “not let dead beat dads or adversity define her life,” and she went to nursing school and became a registered nurse. “Brenda received a letter from the governor of Kentucky praising her tenacity and her will to better herself in spite of those burdens she faced,” said Arthur, adding that many were able to see how hard Brenda worked to better her life.

Brenda went on to distinguish herself in several nursing positions, said Arthur. Among her many years in the medical field, Brenda worked as a supervisor on blood mobile campaigns for the American Red Cross and worked with the Red Cross during the Hurricane Katrina disaster relief events. While working at Sacred Heart Hospital in Florida, she was assigned disaster relief from the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan and she also helped start the bone and joint center at the Sacred Heart Hospital. In her later years of nursing, Brenda became a supervisor at Shoal's Nursing Home in Crestview, Florida.

“Brenda wanted me to tell her story as we often talked about the plight of her beloved town of Hazard, Kentucky. Brenda saw the addiction of drugs, death and suffering of so many,” said Arthur. “Brenda loved the mountains of Eastern Kentucky; the tall mountains, early morning haze cascading from the hills. She would often tell me this is where her heart and DNA will forever live.”

Arthur said that, before her death, he and Brenda often spoke about the problems in Appalachian areas such as Perry County, particularly those faced by young women. By sharing Brenda's story, the couple had hopes to inspire change for many people who may need it.

“Brenda's message to young women: don't let your life be defined by others. You will face difficulties but they can be overcome. It's not where you start in life but where you end up – look forward; yesterday is gone, tomorrow will be whatever you make it. Never give up, always value who you are. Get away from those that mentally and physically abuse you. Don't let drugs destroy your mind and body. You are a special human, there is only one of you in the world – make the most of it. Love yourself, your family and learn to smile. Brenda would say, ‘If I can do it, so can you,’” said Arthur.

Brenda is buried in the Jones Cemetery in Perry County.