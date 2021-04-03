This week, a Hazard native launched his new company, I Love Books, with an event held at the Read Spotted Newt.

“I Love Books is an official brand of education to promote books, literacy and learning, and with every purchase that's made we fund books and literacy initiatives,” said Jonathan Beatty, the founder of I Love Books. Beatty said he has had experience with similar areas, but has recently returned to accomplish his goals.

“I had a company in 2014 and it was similar but I didn't know what I was doing; I was still learning. I ran out of resources, left, went back to corporate and worked three and a half years and just left last December to pursue this full time,” said Beatty. “I'm back with a better plan and a better business.”

On Tuesday, March 30, Beatty launched his company with a kickoff giving event at the Read Spotted Newt. Throughout the day, customers were able to receive a free book by a female author in celebration of Women's History Month and of reading, said Beatty.

Beatty said he plans to hold similar events in the future, and will partner with bookstores, schools and libraries. “At the end of every month we're going to take all of our net profits and we're going to cut it in half and just give half of it (away),” said Beatty. “The buy-and-give motto is a really effective social entrepreneurship model.

“So the idea is that if you want to help solve the crisis of illiteracy and no books, you don't have to volunteer work, you don't have to go out in the field and do the work, you just have to buy a product and then, if enough of us do that, we will have books for every child in the United States and beyond,” Beatty said. “It's a really simple idea with a lot of upside and potential, and the goal is to end illiteracy. I created this because it's a problem that can be solved. We can create opportunities for our children to have books and young people to become readers if we are intentional with it, so that's what I Love Books stands for.”

The efforts, he said, can also be beneficial during the pandemic, because many students have not been reading as much while participating in virtual education.

“There's a situation called summer slide that happens and I'm calling what's happened over the last year COVID slide, because there are probably children who haven't read a book since they left class last year,” said Beatty. “I would imagine there's probably millions of kids who are further behind than they would have been had it been a regular summer.”

By holding these events and talking about those issues, he said, it is normalizing reading and encouraging people to buy books.

“Making it a public conversation, making it normal to talk about books, normalizing being smart, all of these things, especially coming from Eastern Kentucky, we get stereotyped a lot. As a black man from Eastern Kentucky we get stereotyped a lot. We're breaking down those (barriers) just by doing what we're doing,” he said.

Mandi Sheffel, the owner of the Read Spotted Newt, said she was happy to be a part of an effort such as this.

“He gave me a call, gave me a breakdown of what his brand was about and I just thought it was fabulous that somebody from Hazard that's no longer in the area anymore recognized what we needed here,” said Sheffel. “It's kind of the same mission that I had and what I felt like I was doing with the bookstore to just create an environment of art, music and literature.

“I thought it was a great addition to have him come to town and launch his brand here. I was honored,” said Sheffel.

Sheffel said the event made her feel like there are more people out there who support their mission, and said she feels like there is a movement coming where people are becoming more aware of issues and starting to act on them to improve the area.

“It feels like there's a movement happening. I'm enjoying it, but I really love when kids come in here because that really fosters a love of reading early on that they can carry on to adulthood,” said Sheffel. “I think it's perfect. It makes me hopeful for the future for Eastern Kentucky in a time where in the last month or so we've had a lot of setbacks and natural disaster, so this is positive.”

For more information, visit, ilovebooks.org, or search, @ilovebooksorg, on social media platforms.