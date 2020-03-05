On Friday, Feb. 28, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Hazard Pavilion to celebrate the improvements made to the facility.
Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said the Pavilion was built in 1980s as an attraction for residents. “It wasn’t meant to make a lot of money or anything. It was just a facility for people in Perry County and Hazard to use,” said Mobelini. Over the years, he said, the city has been trying to update the facility.
“We’ve been trying to improve it some,” Mobelini said.
Recently, said Mobelini, the Perry Promise grant purchased every student in the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts a membership to the Pavilion, which allowed the city to pay for some improvements to the facility. Some of the new features to the Pavilion, Mobelini said, include new flooring in the weight room, and some new equipment for both the weight room and the outdoor workout area.
The Pavilion, said Betsy Clemons, the executive director of the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce, offers a wide variety of services and possibilities in addition to the weight room. Other options available at the facility include tennis, racquetball, yoga, swimming, a walking track and more.
“The city really is lucky to have the Pavilion,” said Clemons.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander agreed, stating that the Pavilion was beneficial not only to current residents of the city and county, but to potential employers they are trying to bring in for business.
“This facility here, not only for our citizens, but this facility is an amazing recruiting tool when we’re bringing people from the outside in. They always ask what recreation we have for employees if they locate here,” said Alexander.
City officials said they plan to continue making improvements to the facility as they are able to. If anyone is interested in a membership to the Pavilion, they can stop by the facility before 9 p.m. daily.
