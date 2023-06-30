Many businesses and government services will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in recognition of Independence Day. Those closings include:
• The Perry County Courthouse will be closed on Independence Day;
• Hazard City Hall will be closed on Independence Day;
• The Perry County Justice Center will be closed on Independence Day;
• Most municipal offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day;
• Most post offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day; and
• Most banks will be closed in observance of Independence Day.
Remaining Open:
Most major retail and grocery stores will remain open. Hours may be subject to change.
Many restaurants will remain open. Hours may be subject to change.