Many businesses and government services will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in recognition of Independence Day. Those closings include:

• The Perry County Courthouse will be closed on Independence Day;

• Hazard City Hall will be closed on Independence Day;

• The Perry County Justice Center will be closed on Independence Day;

• Most municipal offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day;

• Most post offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day; and

• Most banks will be closed in observance of Independence Day.

Remaining Open:

Most major retail and grocery stores will remain open. Hours may be subject to change.

Many restaurants will remain open. Hours may be subject to change.