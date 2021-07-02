After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of most events celebrating Independence Day last year, communities throughout the region are hosting events celebrating the Fourth of July with food, music, fireworks and fun this year.

Included in those events are:

Floyd County:

— The City of Prestonsburg Tourism will host Star City Day on Sunday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Event will include food, beverage and craft vendors, as well as live music in downtown Prestonsburg, including Cole Chaney and Nicholas Jamerson, Zoe Howard, Waylon Nelson and Bek and the Starlight Revue. Fireworks after dark.

— Mayor Don Hall and the City of Wheelwright will also host their fireworks display and celebration on Sunday, July 4 beginning at 6 p.m. The city will provide hot dogs, chips and pop as well as, trinkets and prizes for the kids. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.

— The City of Martin and the City of Martin Tourism Commission will hold a fireworks show after dark on July 4.

Johnson County:

— Paintsville will be hosting a fireworks show after dark on Sunday, July 4. The show will be visible from Mayo Plaza as well as other locations throughout the city.

— The Paintsville/Johnson County Trail Town Committee and Floaters Marina will host Laid Back on the Lake at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Events will include live music from Zach McGlone and Brian Brown, a floating parade and trophies for best decorated boat and kayak, among other events and offerings.

— Sons of FM will perform live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at the 404 Downtown Pavilion.

Perry County:

— The Queen City Sparkler 5K Color Run will be held on July 2, and will begin at the ArtStation on Main Street in Hazard. There is a $30 entry fee that will cover the cost of entry, a T-shirt purchase and the after party. Registration begins at 7 p.m. and the run will begin at 8 p.m. To sign up for the event, visit https://runsignup.com/, click on the “find race” tab and type in “Queen City Sparkler.”

— On July 3, a fish fry, the parade, the North Fork Freedom Float, a concert and fireworks will be held throughout the day in Hazard. The fish fry will be held at City Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade will be held on Main Street beginning at 1 p.m. The North Fork Freedom Float will begin at 2 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own kayak, canoe or paddle board, but kayak rentals will also be available on site. Participants will drop their vessels off at the ramp behind the City Hall basketball courts then drive their vehicles to the tennis courts at the Perry County Park. Shuttles will be available to transport the participants back to the City Hall ramp at noon. This event is sponsored by Hazard-Perry County Tourism, the Perry County Trail Town Team, the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Hazard. At 7:45 p.m., a concert will be performed by Midlife Crisis at the amphitheater by City Hall. The night will conclude with a fireworks show beginning around 9:45 p.m. or whenever it becomes dark.

Pike County:

— Independence Day at Pikeville: Freedom, Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival, Main Street, Pikeville.

10 a.m. This event will start at 10 a.m. on July 2, and it will run on July 2, July 3 and until 10 p.m. on July 4. Join us this year for our Independence Day Freedom, Food Trucks, and Fireworks Festival. We will have food trucks here from all around the region along with great Artisan vendors and local talented musicians playing on two stages throughout the festival. And don't forget about our fantastic fireworks display on the 4th.

— Independence Day Celebration, Coal Run Community Center, 105 Church Street, Coal Run Village.

7 p.m. City of Coal Run’s Old-Fashioned Independence Day Celebration will start at 7 p.m. on July 3. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks and snow cones while they last, three live bands, Appalachian Mountain Wrestling, inflatables for kids and fireworks at dark.

— The Patriotic Golf Cart/UTV/ATV Parade will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m. before the fireworks in Elkhorn City. Feel free to decorate your rides in Patriotic themes. Line up at the ballpark at 7:30 p.m. with normal parade route through town. Best decorated ride will receive $100 cash prize, compliments of Russell Fork Adventures, LLC. Owners Billy and Roxanne Blankenship. Feel free to invite others. Sponsored by Russell Fork Adventures, LLC of Elkhorn City.

— The 40th Annual Thunder in the Valley fireworks show will be presented by the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department on July 3. Traditionally, hundreds of residents from Mingo and Pike counties turn out for this Fourth of July celebration. The event is held in the Goody/South Williamson community of Pike County. Many families, groups and churches set up in grassy areas and parking lots throughout the area for picnics, games and fellowship prior to one of the longest fireworks displays in the region beginning at 10:05 p.m.

In conjunction with Thunder in the Valley, the South Side Mall will host its annual Freedom Fest with throughout the day on July 3, with live bluegrass music in the mall and the Jaguars in the parking lot. In addition, merchandise and food vendors will be set up as well.

Mingo County, West Virginia, and surrounding:

— Light Up Our Park Fourth of July Celebration, Friday, July 2 at the Beech Creek Community Park. Fireworks will at 10:05 p.m. with live entertainment featuring Ought One and Rick and the Highlighters, kids’ games, prizes, a tattoo booth, concessions and a veterans memorial display throughout the evening.

— The Town of Delbarton will host its annual Red, White and Boom celebration beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 3 p.m. with music provided by a D.J. and live music beginning at 4 p.m. with the Hutchinson Brothers followed by a bluegrass band. A community picnic with hot dogs and pulled pork and other entertainment is slated. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

— The Town of Kermit will have a firework show on Saturday, July 3, 9:30 p.m. and vendors are encouraged to set up booths in the town park around 7 p.m. There will also be free watermelon.

— The Lenore Volunteer Fire Department will have activities beginning at 4 p.m. on the parking lot of Cheech’s Pizza. There will be a D.J., live music featuring the band Unloaded, fire truck rides, a hot dog sale, dunking booth and other entertainment. Fireworks will be after dark at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Each of these events are outdoors and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

— Freedom Festival in Logan will continue through Sunday, July 4. The event will include a carnival, circus acts, live music, food and merchandise vendors, karaoke, duck races and various strolling acts. Two worship services are scheduled on Sunday. Activities for the Freedom Festival, which began Wednesday, will begin at 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Fireworks will begin at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night and will be shot from two locations.