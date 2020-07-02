On July 4, the Tour Perry County group will be hosting a scavenger hunt from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The group, created by Sherry Spradlin, owner of the Harmony House Bed and Breakfast and the Mother Goose Inn and Gift Shop, was started to inspire people to tour different areas of the county and support locally owned businesses, said Spradlin.
The event, she said, was supposed to be held during the first of May along with the Farmer's Market opening, however, the COVID-19 pandemic caused some changes in their plans.
“We had the scavenger hunt planned for the first thing, but the pandemic hit and everything got put on hold,” said Spradlin. Now, she said, the time felt right to hold the event.
“This is actually a perfect thing for people to do and still be able to social distance, so we decided to do it on July 4,” she said.
To participate in the Independence Day tour and scavenger hunt, individuals can go to the Perry County Park between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and check in on July 4. Participants will then purchase a box for $25. The box will contain a clue sheet and coupons for various local businesses. The clues will lead to five locations within the county. Participants must then go to the locations to have them hole punched and get a souvenir from each place. While looking for the locations, Spradlin said, people are encouraged to tour the county, shop, eat and look at places. Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., participants will then go back to the park to receive a scavenger hunt T-shirt prize. All proceeds will go towards the next Tour-Perry County event.
The challenge can be done individually or in a group, said Spradlin, and helps to promote locally-owned businesses.
Spradlin said the group intends to hold more events in the future, and is currently planning on hosting them every other month if possible.
“Our ultimate goal is to do like a weekend adventure eventually,” said Spradlin.
Spradlin said the next Tour Perry County event will focus on churches. In October, she said, the group is hoping to organize a cemetery tour. Another idea she said the group has is an event to inspire shopping in locally-owned stores.
Tour Perry County, Spradlin said, may eventually expand the events to include surrounding counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.