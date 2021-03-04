A Shelby County man was indicted recently on charges connected to his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that prosecutors allege brought pounds of methamphetamine and quantities of heroin and crack cocaine into the area.

On Feb. 25, a federal grand jury in London indicted George A. Hagan, 43, of Finchville, on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

Court documents said that, through an ongoing investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration identified a “large-scale methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in the Perry County, Shelby County and Breathitt County areas of the Eastern District of Kentucky.”

Hagan, the court documents said, was the “principle member” of the DTO and was responsible for the transportation and distribution of the controlled substances. Investigators, the documents said, learned that Hagan had been traveling to Hazard or locations in Perry County for approximately two years, distributing pound quantities of methamphetamine and ounce quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.

On Jan. 29, court documents said, DEA agents executed a search warrant on a residence in Jackson, where approximately 73 grams of fentanyl were seized and Hagan was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

The indictment against Hagan notes that he had a final conviction for a serious drug felony — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — for which he served more than 12 months in prison.

According to the indictment, if convicted of the charge against him, Hagan faces a minimum prison sentence of 15 years, a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a maximum $2 million fine.

As of presstime, Hagan remained lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail, to which he was transferred on Feb. 24.