Recently, a Perry County grand jury indicted a Harlan County man for the wanton endangerment of a Kentucky State Police Post 13 trooper, among other charges.
According to court documents, in April 2021, James Cornett, 48, of Big Laurel, knowingly disobeyed KSP Post 13 Trooper Adam Baker's direction to stop his vehicle in an attempt to elude the police. Cornett, the indictment said, operated the motor vehicle over the speed limit, operated his motor vehicle at a high rate of speed and traveled into oncoming traffic and operated the vehicle in a reckless manner in the direction of Trooper Baker thereby engaging in conduct creating a substantial danger of injury or death.
Cornett is facing the charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 MPH or higher above the speed limit, reckless driving and first-degree wanton endangerment.
He was scheduled to appear in Perry Circuit Court for arraignment on March 10.