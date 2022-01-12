A Hazard man was recently indicted on charges related to him allegedly introducing controlled substances into the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
According to court documents, Lee Miniard, 43, of Hazard, was indicted on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. In May 2021, stated the indictment, Miniard allegedly possessed methamphetamine and introduced methamphetamine into the Kentucky River Regional Jail while being lodged.
Miniard is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry County Circuit Court on Feb. 24.