A Hazard man was recently indicted for multiple charges allegedly committed in Perry County.
Lonzo D. Combs, 40, of Hazard, is facing 17 charges including attempted murder of a police officer (two counts), resisting arrest, menacing, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer (five counts), first-degree wanton endangerment (seven counts) and third-degree assault.
According to court documents, in Sept., Combs allegedly wantonly and intentionally fired a pistol in the direction of Hazard Police Department’s Officer Michael Ritchie and Officer Jordan Childers. Additionally, Combs allegedly fired the pistol at the direction of HPD’s Officer Randy Gwinn, Officer Tyler Day and Officer Parker Hignite, as well as fired the pistol in his apartment while occupied by seven civilian individuals.
Combs, stated the indictment, intentionally pulled away from officers in order to avoid his arrest, had his fist closed and arm tight while officers were trying to arrest him and intentionally kicked Officer Jordan Childers in the leg.
Combs is scheduled to appear in Perry Circuit Court for arraignment on Oct. 27.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.