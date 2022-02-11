Recently, a Hazard man was indicted on a charge related to the rape of a minor in Perry County.

According to court documents, in May 2021, Tyler Maggard, 26, of Hazard, raped a minor who was under the age of 12 years old at the time by using forcible compulsion.

Maggard was indicted by a Perry County grand jury on the charge of first-degree rape and is scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit Court for arraignment on April 28.

Maggard is ordered to have no contact or communication with the victim.

