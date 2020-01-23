Last week, two men were indicted for allegedly attempting to start a fire in the Kentucky River Regional Jail in September.
According to court documents, Bryan Pratt, 21, of Pinetop, allegedly started a fire in the Kentucky River Regional Jail while it was occupied with other inmates, thereby engaging in conduct creating a danger of serious physical injury or death. Court documents state that Christopher Thomas Hughes, 34, assisted Pratt with starting the fire in the jail. The indictment said that the two started the fire with the intent to destroy or damage the jail.
Jail Administrator Lonnie Brewer said the two men claim that it was “prank gone wrong” and that they were “just horsing around.” However, Brewer said, he and his staff took the incident very seriously and pursued charges.
“We caught them on video clearly shoving burnt toilet paper underneath the cell door,” said Brewer. “I took it very seriously,” he said. Originally, Brewer said, he had pushed for the men to be charged with 280 counts of wanton endangerment, because if the jail had caught on fire it would have been a danger to all the inmates and guards inside, but the charges have been shortened. Both Pratt and Hughes, the indictment said, have been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree arson.
Brewer said he hopes that by Pratt and Hughes being indicted, it will compel other inmates not to act in a manner that would cause harm to others in the jail.
Pratt’s bail is set in the amount of $10,000 cash, and he is scheduled to appear for his arraignment in Perry Circuit Court on Jan. 30. Hughes is scheduled for his arraignment on June 18, and his bail is set in the amount of $5,000.
