Recently, a Perry County Grand Jury indicted Corey Mullins, 24, of Fisty, for first-degree wanton endangerment (three counts), second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and second-degree persistent felony offender.
According to court documents, in March, Mullins allegedly lit a gasoline container on fire and threw it out of the window toward Kentucky State Police Trooper Bailey’s cruiser and causing KSP Trooper Baker and Perry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Day to run over the lit container, thereby engaging in conduct creating danger of serious physical injury or death to Trooper Bailey, Trooper Baker and Deputy Day.
Mullins, the indictment said, also disobeyed Trooper Bailey’s direction to stop running in an attempt to elude police and pulled away from him to prevent being arrested. Mullins committed these charges after having been found guilty of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance in Jan. 2022.
Mullins is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry Circuit Court on May 3.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.