Recently, Lawrence Miller, 48, of Hazard, was indicted on the charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
In March, court documents state that Miller allegedly operated a motor vehicle in a reckless manner with a minor child in the vehicle and struck an apartment building, engaging in conduct creating a substantial danger of death or injury to the minor child. The collision, the indictment said, caused damage in excess of $1,000.
Miller is scheduled to appear in Perry Circuit Court on August 5 for his arraignment. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim, and is also ordered to complete a substance abuse assessment at KRCC or PCCEK within 30 days of his release and is to follow all recommendations made.