A Knott County man was recently indicted by a Perry County grand jury on a charge relating to the neglect or abuse of an autistic individual.
According to court documents, in Dec. 2021, Terry Johnson, 24, of Hindman, overdosed on intoxicating substances while employed to care for an adult non-verbal autistic individual, thereby neglecting him. Johnson was charged with one count of being knowingly abusive/neglectful of an adult.
Johnson is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry County Circuit Court on May 26. He is ordered to not to be in a caretaking role at any time.