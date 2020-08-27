Recently, a Hazard couple was indicted for charges relating to the wanton endangerment of an infant after the infant tested positive for methamphetamine while in the couple’s care.
According to court documents, Jordan Campbell, 25, and Michelle V. Foster, 21, both of Hazard, have been indicted and each charged with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
In April, the indictment said, Campbell and Foster both allegedly used methamphetamine in the proximity of an infant child, thereby manifesting extreme indifference to the infant. The infant, said the indictment, tested positive for methamphetamine while in the care of both defendants.
Campbell is scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit Court for his arraignment on Aug. 27, and Foster is scheduled to appear for her arraignment on Oct. 22. Foster and Campbell are ordered to have no contact or communication with each other or the victim.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
