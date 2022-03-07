A Knott County woman was recently indicted by a Perry County grand jury for charges relating to wrecking into a local store.
According to the indictment, in January, Lavonna C. Cook, 52, of Carrie, received and retained a 2018 Toyota RAV-4 knowing it to have been stolen; operated the stolen 2018 RAV-4 in which she wrecked causing damage in excess of $1,000; wrecked a vehicle into the Apple Market which was occupied by Kayla Miller and Michael Combs, engaging in conduct creating a substantial danger of serious physical injury or death; and wrecked a vehicle into the Apple Market causing damage in excess of $1,000.
Cook was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts) and first-degree criminal mischief (two counts).
Cook is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry County Circuit Court on May 26. She is ordered to have no contact or communication with Kayla Miller or Michael Combs, and is ordered not to be on the premises of the Apple Market.