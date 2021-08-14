Recently, Timothy Gibson, 37, was indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree criminal mischief for allegedly shooting at or around other individuals.
According to court documents, in July, Gibson allegedly fired a gun in the proximity of Donald Gibson and Christina Spurlock, thereby engaging in conduct creating a substantial danger of death or serious injury to both Gibson and Spurlock. Additionally, said the indictment, Gibson intentionally shot a gun, striking Donald Gibson's 2008 Ford Fusion causing damage in excess of $1,000.
Gibson is scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit Court for arraignment on Sept. 30.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.