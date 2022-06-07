A Perry County man was recently indicted on charges he originally received earlier this year.
James Spencer, Jr., 45, of Bonnyman, was recently indicted for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.
According to court documents, in March, Spencer allegedly possessed fentanyl and introduced fentanyl into the Kentucky River Regional Jail upon his arrest.
Spencer is scheduled to appear in Perry Circuit Court for arraignment on Aug. 25. He is ordered to have a substance abuse assessment from KRCC or Primary Care Center within 15 days of his release.