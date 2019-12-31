A Busy man was recently indicted and is facing multiple charges related to crimes allegedly committed in June and July of this year.
In June, Shaun Baker, 39, of Busy, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer (two counts), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree evading police (on foot) for allegedly operating his vehicle in a reckless manner, almost striking two vehicles belonging to the Hazard Police Department.
According to court documents, in June, HPD officers Zach Miller and Jessica Cornett responded to a call regarding a physical fight on Gorman Hollow Road. Upon arriving at the scene, documents said, police found Baker was in his vehicle in the middle of the road, and once the officers identified themselves, Baker allegedly tried to flee in his vehicle, almost hitting the officers’ vehicles and engaging in a conduct that created danger of injury or death to the officers.
Baker, the court documents said, wrecked in a ditch, and then fled on foot, knowingly disobeying Officer Miller’s orders to stop his vehicle and to stop running in an attempt to elude the police. Once in custody, the officers checked his warrants, and discovered Baker had a suspended license, documents said.
Baker was scheduled to appear for his first arraignment hearing in early Nov., and was supposed to face sentencing later that month, however, court documents show that he was indicted again and charged with tampering with prisoner monitoring device for allegedly unlawfully removing his electronic monitoring device in July.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cordell “Buddy” Williams said that, once sentenced, Baker could be facing from one to five years, and the sentence can run concurrently or consecutively.
Baker’s bail is currently set in the amount of $5,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Feb. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.