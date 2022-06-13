A Perry County man was indicted in May for the charges of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

The indictment said that in January, Jackson Baker, 21, of Gays Creek, had sexual contact with a female victim who is mentally incapacitated, and knowingly and unlawfully restrained the victim from leaving her room.

Baker, court documents said, allegedly committed these offenses while working for Fast-Staff Security at Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH).

The victim was a patient at ARH.

According to court documents, in January, Baker touched the victim in a sexual manner, kissed her and placed a piece of paper with his telephone number on it in her bra area.

While inside of the patient's room, Baker asked the patient to engage in sexual activity with him, court documents said. The patient told him "no" and tried to leave the room, according to court documents.

Documents said Baker restrained the patient and prevented her from leaving the room for a short period of time.

Baker was arrested on the charges in February, and indicted in May. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Aug. 25.

Baker is ordered to have no contact or communication with the victim.

ARH said in a statement that the healthcare provider has changed security providers since the alleged incident occurred.

“Appalachian Regional Healthcare does not tolerate any acts of aggression or violence in our healthcare facilities and ensuring the safety and security of our patients, staff, and visitors while at ARH is always a top priority,” the statement said. “ARH utilizes outside security companies for its onsite security staff. While we cannot specifically comment on an ongoing criminal case, we can confirm that Mr. Baker was an employee of the contracted security staffing company that was providing security services to ARH at the time of the alleged incident. ARH has since moved all security staffing for our multi-hospital system to a new security provider.”