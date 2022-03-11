Recently, a Perry County woman was indicted on charges of assault and several charges of wanton endangerment.
According to court documents, in Feb. 2022, Jessica Walker, 38, of Viper, allegedly shot a gun multiple times in the proximity of three adults and four juveniles, thereby engaging in conduct creating a substantial danger of serious physical injury or death. Additionally, stated the indictment, she assaulted a male victim with her fist causing a black eye and busted lip.
Walker was charged with, and indicted on, first-degree wanton endangerment (seven counts) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). She is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry Circuit Court on March 10, and she is ordered to have no contact with any of the victims.