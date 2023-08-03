In a recent revelation of the deteriorating condition of the veteran graves at graveyards around Perry County, two men

are making an effort to bring attention to declining health of graveyards, but to also create a database which will catalog all gravesites of veterans within the county.

Ralph Combs, chairman of the Perry County Library Board and retired agriculture teacher for Perry County Central High School and Bobby Brown, retired master sergeant, both of whom are on the Perry County Cemetery Board, are in the process of recording the gravesite, by grid coordinates, of every veteran’s grave in Perry County.

“The library is a part of this as well,” said Combs. “We wanted to find a better system. We’ve tried different systems but a lot of them have failed. The library will keep most of the records and once the information is there, they will have a log and it will be available on the internet. So if you want to find someone you knew was a veteran, you’ll be able to look them up.

“There will be no charge from the library to use the database, nor to enter information” said Combs. “But we need volunteers. We need people to visit the graveyards to log where veterans are located for the database.”

Combs and Brown also remarked on the condition of veteran burial grounds, noting that some sites have deteriorated and are no longer being maintained.

“A big challenge we face is someone is buried and their loved one is very attached for a few years, visiting regularly and then it gets abandoned. With no one to really care to tend to the grave, they become junked up, or planted over,” said Combs.

The two are looking to spread the word of the ongoing project, in hopes of attracting volunteers who would be interested in contributing in whatever way they can to help them towards their goal of creating a veteran gravesite database. Those interested can contact Combs at, (606) 438-4388, or Brown at, (606) 439-2889, or at, sfbobkat@gmail.com.