Invest 606, a business accelerator serving Eastern and Southern Kentucky, has announced 9 business finalists who have a chance to win over $30,000 in cash prizes through its pitch contest.

Launched in 2019, Invest 606 provides support to the businesses with six months of training and services. A $15,000 grand prize, $8,000 second prize and $4,000 third prize will be awarded to the nine finalists completing the accelerator, along with thousands of dollars in other cash and in-kind prizes.

To be eligible to apply, the finalists had to be based in the 606 area code. The selection process involved a competitive review among a panel of judges that are business and economic leaders in the state and region.

The nine finalists are based across six different counties in the region including Boyd, Casey, Letcher, Morgan, Perry and Pulaski. Combined they employ more than 44 people and generate more than $730,000 in annual revenue. The businesses represent five different industries including agriculture, education, entertainment and restaurants.

The finalist businesses and owners are:

• Annie’s Frugal Finery: Debbie Campbell and Senior Manager Annie Eldridge, Letcher County;

• Atomic Raid Arcade: Christopher Baker, Letcher County;

• Bluegrass Crickets: TJ Rayhill and Andrew Beal, Casey County;

• Coal Country Candles: Randy and Shannon Gabbard, Perry County;

• Glory Gardens and Greenhouse: Ashley DeBord, Pulaski County;

• Oak Tree Academy: Terri Ratliff and Katina Collins, Letcher County;

• Queen City Streams: Nathan Lyttle, Perry County;

• The Coffee Doc, LLC: Charles and Jessica Caudill, Boyd County; and

• The Flower Lady: Bethany Allen, Morgan County.

Over the next six months, the finalists will complete an individualized and flexible training plan. They will present their business to the public at a Demo Day on Jan. 21, 2023 in Hazard. The Final Pitch contest will be held April 15 in Corbin.

Invest 606 is founded and led by Dr. Geoff Marietta with the mission to catalyze business growth in the 606 by connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed today and grow tomorrow. Marietta is an entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of the Cumberlands, which also serves as the home office of Invest 606.

“This is our fourth incredibly talented cohort of finalists,” said Marietta. “There are now 41 businesses that have participated in Invest 606 representing 20 different counties, 175 employees and $5 million in total revenue. The future of Kentucky’s 606 region is brighter than ever.”

A full list of the Finalists and their businesses can be found at http://www.invest606.org/2023-cohort. Anyone interested in the events and the accelerator contest may learn more by visiting their website or following Invest 606 on Facebook.