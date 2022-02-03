Recently, the Invest 606 Demo Day was held in Pikeville on Jan. 22, featuring 13 finalists from nine counties. Three of the finalists were representatives of Perry County businesses.

During the Invest 606 business accelerator pitch program, small businesses compete for funding to help their businesses and communities. The grand-prize winner of the competition will receive $15,000 in cash, while the runner-up will be awarded $8,000 in cash and third place will receive $4,000.

Geoff Marietta, founder of Invest 606, said the finalists participating in the program are one of the reasons communities in the area are improving, and said they all deserve to be recognized.

“The people who are about to present today (Jan. 22) are what makes our community better,” said Marietta. “Two-thirds of these businesses were set up during COVID.”

He said many of the businesses accomplished the successful feat of opening during a pandemic and remaining in business throughout all the challenges.

The program, he said, aims to help small businesses get the help they need.

“Invest 606 is Eastern Kentucky’s business accelerator pitch program. We are here to help entrepreneurs get the resources they need to succeed and grow,” Marietta said. “Right now we face a crisis and it’s a crisis of inequality. Right now one percent of Americans claim over half of the wealth in America and that is wrong.”

He said he wants to see an even distribution of wealth and resources among small businesses and more.

Of the 13 finalists, three of the finalists were representatives of Perry County businesses. These included Hazard Coffee Company, Appalachian Quilt and Craft, and Read Spotted Newt.

Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft, said she opened her business in July 2020 as a result of observing a dying downtown.

“Basically I did it out of frustration because our downtown, like a lot of eastern Kentucky downtowns, had kind of died and there wasn’t much going on and I kept waiting on somebody else to do it, somebody else to start a business and it wasn’t happening so I got very frustrated and I went on and did it myself,” said Davis. “I didn’t know it was an art in the way it is. So at any rate I wanted to create a space to bring people together to learn together, to teach, to connect and at that same time encourage other businesses.”

Davis said her main goal in creating her business was to create a space that the community could come together to be like Hazard used to be.

“My goal is to create a space where we can have gatherings, a community connection,” Davis said. “When we lost our downtown restaurants and our gathering spots it seemed that we didn’t have a place to gather anymore. We’re connecting in different ways, but they aren’t what we used to do when we ate at the same restaurants, went to the same stores, shopped next to each other in smaller stores. So one of my main goals was to bring the community together in a place to see beautiful fabrics that are available now for modern quilting, to bring younger quilters to be with older quilters.”

Appalachian Quilt and Craft offers a variety of classes throughout the week, and Davis and her team also started a small art shop called the Confluence within her other business. Additionally, Davis has partnered with other groups and had a shop hop event last year. Davis said if she won the grand prize, she would like to use the money to plan and hold a regional quilt show in Estern Kentucky.

Stephen Prosser, owner of Hazard Coffee Company, presented his business’s information and said the company has been doing very well since their opening.

“We’ve been in business about eight months and I feel like I can confidently say we serve the highest quality of coffee and espresso you can get in the entire state of Kentucky,” said Prosser. “Things have been really promising especially for a place like Hazard.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them, but they did different things to try to keep selling and make it through, including being added to DoorDash, partnering with other local small businesses to sell their items and more.

Prosser said he and his wife want to move the business to a larger space on Main Street, which would have more seating for customers and be more accessible. If won, the grand prize money would completely cover the costs, said Prosser.

Mandi Fugate Sheffel, owner of Read Spotted Newt, opened her store in the summer of 2019, and just days after opening the store flooded and had to be temporarily closed. Sheffel said she was able to return with community support. She worked in the same space as Carolyn Davis during the first few months, before both moved to larger locations.

Sheffel said she always had a love of reading, and felt like Perry County needed a space for books and interacting. “I thought it was a shame that we had so many talented writers not only in eastern Kentucky, but in the region of Appalachia as a whole, and they really had no where in eastern Kentucky to showcase their work,” said Sheffel. “One of my goals was to establish partnerships in the community.

“As a small business, you really have to have the support of all the businesses and your community and your town,” Sheffel said.

Sheffel said if she wins, she wants to create a website and online presence.

The Final Pitch will be held on Saturday, April 23.