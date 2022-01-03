Recently, a local organization, InVision Hazard, applied for the Community Heart and Soul grant program to help revitalize their community.
The Community Heart and Soul grant, said officials, is a seed grant of $10,000 that small towns interested in revitalization may apply for. InVision Hazard officials said they have secured match funds for this grant, for a total of $20,000, which will provide funding for the Community Heart and Soul process for one year.
The Community Heart and Soul program is a four phase process in which InVision Hazard will be paired with a consultant to engage in community research on the city's assets and opportunities for growth in order to inform future strategic planning efforts for the city of Hazard. By implementing the Community Heart and Soul process, InVision Hazard members said they will be able to better identify key projects and priorities to further the ongoing development and revitalization efforts.
InVision Hazard was selected as a finalist for this award, and in order to advance and secure funding, organization officials said community support is vital.
InVision Hazard has been asked to pass along a Community Readiness Inventory for residents to complete. This worksheet, said officials, will gauge the community's interest in engaging in the process and will help the organization get an idea of what Hazard's initial strengths and areas for growth may be. The Community Readiness Inventory worksheet should only take a few minutes to complete, and there are no right or wrong answers. The point, members said, is to demonstrate how engaged our community members are and learn more about how they see Hazard and its future.
To receive a copy of the Community Readiness Inventory worksheet, contact the InVision Hazard Facebook page or a member of the organization.