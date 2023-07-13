InVision Hazard, a community group dedicated to revitalizing Downtown Hazard, is shifting its focus towards youth engagement and community involvement as it adjusts to the challenges in a post COVID-19 economy.

InVision Hazard is a non-profit community action group dedicated to engaging local government and organizations to bring about positive development and civic engagement in Downtown Hazard and Perry County.

The organization, according to Chairperson Helen Williams, began meeting in 2016 with a mission to revitalize Main Street.

“Over the years we’ve been very successful in doing several things,” she said. “We hired a downtown coordinator, Bailey Richards, which has allowed her to facilitate bringing in new businesses and honestly she’s been one of the best things that has come out of InVision. Of course the county and Scott Alexander have been wonderful partners in supporting all of this. It was important and key for us to get free wifi downtown and have proper signage that directed people who were from out of town to show them where certain things were. All of this has come out of the citizens group that wanted to see these changes come to Hazard.”

Williams affirmed that despite the decrease in membership the organization faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, they remain steadfast in their mission to cultivate engagement in the community.

"COVID-19 significantly impacted our membership, but it did not weaken our commitment. Right now, we're trying to re-envision InVision and rekindle community involvement," said Williams.

According to Williams, one of the group's major new initiatives is to host family-friendly events like "Thursdays on Main," which will feature a kids' zone for youth-centered fun on Main Street. Additionally, to encourage youth engagement and create a sense of ownership among young people, InVision Hazard has formed a youth board.

"They'll be the ones managing the kids' zone and spearheading lots of the fun stuff. They've already suggested creative ideas, such as transforming the parking garage into a drive-in movie lot," said Williams.

Beyond fun activities, InVision Hazard also aims to give local teens artistic and creative outlets. Ideas include hosting events like open mic nights and trivia nights.

"We want to organize activities that will attract other teens in the area," Williams said.

But InVision Hazard's focus goes beyond just the youth.

"Anyone who wants to shape the future of Hazard is welcome to participate in InVision," Williams added.

Stacie Fugate, director of InVision, said the organization is focused on launching its teen council and youth initiative, but also wants to focus on the entire county.

“Beyond revitalizing downtown Hazard and promoting community connection, InVision Hazard also seeks to be a catalyst for arts and entrepreneurship, and to create welcoming public spaces. We aim to lead the way in economic development and downtown revitalization in a post-COVID economy, showing communities can still thrive," said Fugate.