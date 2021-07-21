This weekend, InVision Hazard will be holding Passport to Hazard to bring the community together following the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Today, July 21, officials with the organization announced they will also be hosting their first annual Pantry Shelf Doughnut Eating Competition in conjunction with the Passport to Hazard event.
Upon arrival to Passport to Hazard, attendants will pick up a “Passport” booklet from the event organizers at the welcome tent located at the Appalachian Arts Station. From there, people will have the opportunity to enjoy the fair and interact with all the booths on Main Street. There will be some shopping, local foods, games and more. At each booth, people can get their passport stamped. If their booklet is fully stamped by all the attending partners, attendants will be entered into a raffle for a large gift basket that will be announced later that night at the North Fork Music Festival.
The cost of admission for Passport to Hazard will be $2 per person, with 60 percent of the proceeds going to the Appalachian Arts Alliance and 40 percent going to InVision Hazard.
The Pantry Shelf Doughnut Eating Competition will be held at the North Fork Music Festival stage on Saturday. There is an entry fee of $10 for the competition. 50 percent of the competition proceeds will go to the winner and the other 50 percent will go toward InVision Hazard. To sign up, visit the InVision Hazard Facebook page and scan the QR code on the event flyer.
Passport to Hazard is scheduled to be on Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Pantry Shelf Doughnut Eating Competition is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Saturday.