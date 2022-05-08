The Isaiah House Treatment Center held the “Wounds to Wisdom” recovery event on April 29. During the event, speakers shared testimonies about their recovery and shared their experiences about working at Isaiah House and Primary Care Center.
Megan Holbrook, a peer support specialist at Primary Care Center, was one of the guest speakers during the event. Holbrook said she shared her testimony to assure people facing substance abuse and addiction that there is hope after addiction and that they can recover.
“I spoke about how we were grateful where we work, on behalf of our peer support team, we are grateful for Isaiah House and their outreach coordinator,” said Holbrook. “I wanted to let people know that people do recover and you can have life after addiction.”
Holbrook said that in Hazard and Perry County, the community of individuals in recovery is huge, and the willingness and desire to change for the better is something they work for each day.
“Perry County is just a little bitty town, but there is a lot of recovery. Our recovery community is big around here,” Holbrook said.
The event, said Primary Care Center Family Support Supervisor Gracie Nantz, was a success. Not only were people given the opportunity to learn about recovery resources, she said, but event organizers were able to get one individual into treatment.
“Actually, while we were there that day I had one of the guys that’s been reaching out to me at Primary Care, he showed up and we got him into treatment,” said Nantz. The individual, she said, was placed into treatment on Monday, May 2. “I do feel like it was very successful just by getting that one person into treatment — that was successful to me,” she said.