Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from their concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville will benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

ity Commission Member Allison Powers awarded the two music bands the Key to the City toward the end of the concert.

Carter said he is grateful to the two bands for their contribution.

“The energy in the arena and the excitement from the fans was overwhelming,” Carter said. “We awarded the bands the Key to the City and it is very deserving. We have given the key to the city before, but it has to be a very special occasion. Giving to flood victims is a very special occasion.”

“We are just overwhelmed with gratitude. The funds will be directed to the Pikeville Community Foundation and the East Kentucky Dream Center,” said Carter.

Pikeville City Commission Member Allison Powers said Pikeville as a city and a community very much appreciate Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke for donating their proceeds to East Kentucky’s flood victims.

“I personally saw the damage and devastation the flood waters left behind and there is so much work left to do,” Powers said. “These funds will go directly toward rebuilding Eastern Kentucky. It was also an honor to meet the two bands and present them the Key to the City.”

Appalachian Wireless Arena Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kesler said the donation was a welcome gesture by “class acts.”

“Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke are both music royalty and class acts,” said Kesler. “The fact the two groups are donating one hundred percent of the proceeds from their concert is pretty amazing. It is humbling when such talented performers care enough about Eastern Kentucky to make this kind of contribution. The Appalachian Wireless Arena appreciates everyone that came out to the show and bought tickets and made memories with us at this show. We are Eastern Kentucky strong.”