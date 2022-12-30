PAINTSVILLE — As part of ongoing ATV trail development in Johnson County, the Johnson County Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority’s First Frontier Appalachian Trails hosted a public meeting on Dec. 19 to discuss allowing ATVs to be driven on specifically designated highways to allow for trail connection.

Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie opened the meeting by discussing the need for diversification of the region’s economy and how adventure tourism plays into diversification by providing opportunities for entrepreneurship.

“Promotion and expansion of business is part of our overall economic development plan,” McKenzie said, then referencing the Community Strategic Plan that was put together in 2020. “We wanted to know what our community wanted us to be working on … They wanted things to do and they also wanted to grow adventure tourism … That’s really what this discussion is about tonight.

“We really appreciate you all taking the time to be here tonight to talk about what can be an economic development opportunity for us, with the expanded use of off-highway vehicles and the development of designated trails here in our county,” McKenzie continued. “We have some folks with us tonight that I want to recognize, Scott Smith, who is the executive director of First Frontier Appalachian Trails, that is a 19-county state legislatively created territory for development of ATV trails and Scott Blevins, who is one of two trail development coordinator in the FFAT organization.”

Smith then took the stand to talk about the importance of the measure and how Johnson County was, in many ways, breaking new ground and moving through the process of developing these trails as a pilot for the program at large.

“What we’re doing here tonight is a very important part of the next steps to move forward with this,” Smith said. “The economic portion of this, we could stand up here and give you a lot of numbers … Two that I always make sure to touch on are the economic impact study done on Hatfield and McCoy Trails in the year 2019. Marshall University conducted the study and determined there was a direct economic impact of approximately 38 million dollars in those nine counties. They also sold right around four million dollars in permits that year.

“The economic portion is pretty much limitless. It’s whatever the citizens and the folks in these communities want to make of it. There will be all kinds of opportunities that will be presented and it will just kind of be out there for everyone to take advantage of,” Smith continued. “We want you to be entrepreneurs … You go out and drive through those communities and they’re tiny, I’m sure a lot of you have been there. Every building that you come across that can be used for some sort of accommodation has been fixed that way and you see trucks and trailers all around.

“This will be the first run, Johnson County, to be quite honest, you’ve moved quite a bit ahead of everybody else, I really didn’t anticipate us getting to this, this quickly,” Smith said. “This is kind of the pilot of the pilot program.”

Smith said that this type of development of small business is what FFAT wants to see happen in Eastern Kentucky.

“It’s however far your imagination can take you really … I think it’s going to be great for our region and we’re looking forward to moving along,” Smith said.

Lara Pack, Johnson County Trail Towns Catalyst and Johnson County’s representative on the FFAT Board said that the connector highways help connect individuals throughout the communities to those opportunities and allow the trails to connect to one another.

“Ultimately, the bottom line, it comes back to the economic development portion of this. We want trail-goers to be able to lawfully access commerce, where they can spend their vacation dollars and grow our local economy,” Pack said.

Looking at specifics and the laws which have enabled these developments, McKenzie, Pack and Smith spoke about the Kentucky Revised Statute that empowers local governments to designate roads for these uses and lays out the requirements for off-road vehicles that will be allowed on the roadways. Specifically, that statute is KRS 189.281, which requires that any vehicle seeking to take advantage of these connectors has the same standard safety equipment as passenger vehicles, including headlights, taillights, brake lights, mirrors, a muffler and seatbelts and is to be operated by licensed drivers of more than 18 years of age and with the same insurance requirements as motorcycles. These requirements also include a law enforcement-approved safety plan, which is developed in coordination with the sheriff’s office of each participating county and has already been approved in Johnson County.

The KRS also includes a curfew, which stipulates that any of these off-highway vehicles (OHVs) could not be operated one hour after sunset or one hour before sunrise on public roads.

The specific roads for consideration under this ordinance in Johnson County would be County Road 1254, known as Little Mine Fork Road and Tick Lick Road connecting the MJM Powerhouse Trails in the western portion of Johnson County, alongside Buffalo Pigeon Roost Road, Buttermilk Branch Road, Middle Fork Greasy Creek Road, Old Route 3 (County Road 1128), Sycamore Creek Road, Millers Creek Road, Butcher Hollow Road and Boat Gunnel Road in the eastern portion of the county.

The public meeting held by local authorities was also part of the requirements for adopting these ordinances, according to the KRS.