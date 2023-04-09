Rachel Jenkins, Appalachian Regional Healthcare neuroscience service line director, has recently passed the Stroke Certified Registered Nurse certification exam (SCRN).
This certification, according to a statement from ARH, is a testament to the outstanding caliber of nurse Jenkins is and promotes the commitment to advancing neuroscience and stroke nursing awareness. With this certification, Jenkins shows the commitment to provide reassurance to patients, community and staff of the continuing dedication to provide better healthcare in the mountains.
“My goal with this certification is both for personal growth and development as a neuroscience nurse, but ultimately I want the ARH stroke programs to be grounded on the most current, evidence-based science and guidelines so that our ARH patients and their families have the best outcomes possible,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins has been a nurse for 22 years and will celebrate her 20th work anniversary with ARH in November of this year. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a BSN and then attended King University in Bristol, TN for her MSN in 2019.
“I’ve been involved with stroke care for all of my 22 years, going from neuro ICU to ED Director and now to my current role as Neuroscience Service Line Director. The SCRN exam has always been a personal and professional goal when I first took the stroke coordinator role while working at Harlan ARH. I’m excited to have checked off another educational goal for myself but also for the people of Appalachia,” said Jenkins.
The SCRN certification programs are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC), the only nationally recognized accrediting body for specialty nursing certification programs. Earned and maintained by more than 5,500 nurses, the SCRN credential formally recognizes the attainment and demonstration of a unique body of knowledge necessary for the practice of stroke nursing. The SCRN examination is composed of in-depth questions representing specialized experience and knowledge in the care of patients within the specific stroke domain areas including anatomy, physiology, etiology of stroke, hyperacute care, acute care, postacute care, as well as primary and secondary preventative care.
“This specialty certification is a voluntary program that I felt could aid in providing the best healthcare to our region. I’m excited to have accomplished this, but to also provide top notch care to our patients,” Jenkins said.