Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett will end his contract early and retire Dec. 31, after the Perry County BOE approved an agreement Nov. 15.

The agreement, which allows Jett out of a four-year contract approved in March of 2021, was not unanimously approved, however, with some board members questioning the cost.

After an executive session at the BOE’s Nov. 15 meeting, the board emerged, with Board member Richy Miller making a motion regarding the agreement.

“I make a motion that we enter into an agreement with the superintendent to end his contract effective Dec. 31 to get a fresh start on the direction our schools are going and I think that we just need to move on from here,” he said.

Miller and members Johnny Feltner and Berl Hurt all voted, “yes,” on the measure. However, both members Lloyd Engle and Denny Combs voted against the agreement, citing financial concerns.

“I’m going to vote, ‘No’ on it and the reason why is that I felt like, you know, we had a contract, that he should serve his contract out and that $200,000 is just too much to pay for him just to leave,” Engle said.

Combs also cited the cost in explaining his vote.

“I’ve always tried to take the budget and the taxpayers into consideration,” he said.

According to a statement from Jett, both he and the board agree that this is the right decision at this time.

“I am thankful for so many things — for the education that I received through Perry County Schools, for the career that I have had for the last 27.5 years with Perry County Schools,” Jett said. “I am thankful for the partnerships we have made with so many groups and organizations that have ensured we meet the needs of all of our students. I am thankful for the principals, teachers and classified staff that have always advocated for students when those students had no one advocating for them.”

Jett also said in the statement that he is thankful for the board members he has worked alongside for the past 10 years and the central office, who always rolled up their sleeves and went to work for the kids.

“I love you all, I leave thankful, happy and hopeful for Perry County Schools,” said Jett.