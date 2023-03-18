A new boutique, Jewels By Julia, opened in downtown Hazard on March 4, providing community members with a new retail option for apparel and accessories.

Located on East Main Street in Hazard next to Subway, Jewels By Julia is owned by Julia Smith. Smith said she opened the business online several years ago, but was primarily online doing much of the work “from our basement pretty much.” Smith said she was in college and working as a substitute teacher, and didn’t have a summer income, so she began selling jewelry as extra money.

“It did way more than I expected it to,” said Smith.“I started my business in 2014. I was selling jewelry and from that it just grew into getting a few accessories in, to selling bags and eventually it just got into clothes.

“It’s grown so much we’ve been able to move to a storefront,” she said.

Smith said one of the reasons she expanded into selling apparel was to provide more options to her clients and the people of the area.

“The main reason I decided to add the clothes is there isn’t a whole lot of places for us to shop in person,” she said. “Every outfit fits every body differently and I also wanted to offer something affordable that women can go and update their closet and not possibly feel guilty about what they’re spending.”

Over the years though, said Smith, Hazard and Perry County have worked to grow and have gained several new boutiques and locally-owned businesses. This, she said, is a wonderful thing to see.

“We’ve been very blessed here lately,” Smith said. “When I first started selling clothes there wasn’t a whole lot of boutiques, but now we’ve got quite a few in Hazard and I think it’s great that we’re able to give. I feel like every boutique carries a different style, so we’re able to have something for every person, every demographic and age group.

“I’m excited to see this time next year what downtown Hazard is going to look like, because there’s been so much growth here lately. It’s just going to get bigger I think,” she said.

The hours of operation for Jewels By Julia are currently 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Smith said the hours may change later on, but any changes will be posted on her social media pages.

To view options online, visit the Jewels By Julia Facebook page or visit her website at, jewelsbyjulia.commentsold.com.