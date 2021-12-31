PAINTSVILLE — The Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority met in Johnson County for its monthly meeting on Dec. 20, deciding upon a new logo for its First Frontier Appalachian Trails branding and hiring a new land agent.

The meeting was attended by representatives from nine of the organization's current 19 counties and included county judge-executives, representatives from the Kentucky Department of Local Government, Kentucky State Parks and Fish and Wildlife, according to Johnson County Representative Lara Pack, who said the group decided upon adopting a logo designed by Johnson County resident and owner of Copy Cats Signs and Printing, Jerry Daniels.

According to Pack, the organization also hired a Van Lear native, Scott Blevins, as the second land agent for the authority, who will be responsible for helping to gather up permissions and surveying trails to add into the authority's officially licensed trail system. Pack said she was proud to see Johnson County natives contributing to the regional effort and Johnson County getting ready to accept the trails in such short order.

"With two trails currently being developed in Johnson County and multiple private citizens poised to invest in lodging and services to support the trails, Johnson County is quickly readying to accept the sure economic growth that comes with a community having motorized trails," Pack said. "I couldn't be more proud of our local citizens and county government, especially Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie, who welcomed the KMRRA with open arms and has worked to help make this a reality."

McKenzie welcomed the board to Johnson County and called the economic potential of motorized off-road trails exciting.

Jerry Stacy, Perry County representative and board chair said that the KMRRA’s accomplishments of the past two years have been incredible considering it took Hatfield and McCoy twenty years to get to the point to selling permits and seeing such huge economic impact.

"That being said, Hatfield and McCoy Trails have been extremely supportive of Eastern Kentucky’s mirroring of their system which has afforded us this effective progress," Stacy said. "This continued progress is directly coorelated to the continued enthusiasm and hard work going on in all the member counties."

Pack spoke at Paintsville Tourism's meeting on Dec. 20, which took place in the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum directly after the KMRRA's meeting, offering thanks to the commission for allowing KMRRA to host their meeting in the museum and updating the commission on what was planned around the trails, also proposing partnership on future projects to help bring more outside tourism into Johnson County.

"The whole reason I sat here for the meeting tonight, I wanted to thank you all first for allowing us to have the space to have our KMRRA meeting here in Johnson County today, that was the first time Johnson County has gotten to host the meeting, (the authority) is 19 counties wide, so, it means a lot to me to get to show off our community as well, and they always attend our trail rides and everything, but I wanted to thank you all, personally, for allowing us the space to show off a little bit," Pack said. "It was a nice meeting and we got a new logo, which we love, a Johnson County person designed that and it was approved today ... that was a proud moment for me."

Pack then transitioned into encouraging partnership between the Paintsville/Johnson County Trail Town Committee, the KMRRA and Paintsville Tourism, as she said she knows that there will be the possibility for the county, alongside other counties in the authority, to capture millions of dollars worth of tourism business and for the birth of private businesses related to the trails.

"I thank you all for the opportunity to be here today, and I also want to encourage as much partnership as we can possibly have, going forward with Trail Town and the KMRRA, so that we can all be engaged in what's going to happen," Pack said. "There's opportunity here for multi-million dollar economic growth and that money will benefit all of us. It will benefit the entire region, but it could make a massive difference to see millions of dollars dumped into the Johnson County economy every year."

Paintsville Tourism Commissioner Kay Hall asked Pack to supply dates for Trail Town and KMRRA events, so that Tourism could support and plan supplementary events, wherein Pack mentioned the first planned ride for the 2022 season, which will take place in Van Lear on April 9 in honor of Loretta Lynn's 90th birthday.

"We could do something with Loretta Lynn," Hall said. "We could possibly show Coal Miner's Daughter, we could offer tours and stuff."

"There's going to be a lot of activity that weekend, some of her family, her grandchildren will be here for that ride, so it would be a nice time to commemorate the largest contributor to tourism in Johnson County," Pack said. "It'd be a great opportunity for everyone to have something going on that weekend, her birthday is actually on April 14, but her granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, is actually hosting The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards that weekend, so we wanted the family to be able to come and attend the ride. You know, revisiting Butcher Holler, many years later in a different way. It's not about coal mining any more, now it's about outdoor adventure.

Pack said that the PCJ Trail Town Committee planned on approaching the commission on "throwing their hat back in the ring" for marketing dollars for horse trail rides and kayak races in the near future.

"We just want to do everything we can to partner with every tourism organization in Eastern Kentucky. We are at a wonderful time in our culture here, we have an opportunity to design our own destiny, with no one on the outside designing it for us," Pack said. "It behooves us to work in unity and in the same direction to get this done, and I thank you again for the space today, I was very proud for my partners on the authority to come here and see this. It's a beautiful space."