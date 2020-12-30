Hazard Community and Technical College Professor and Cosmetology Program Coordinator Susan Johnson is retiring after 29 years of teaching future cosmetologists.

Johnson started her career at the former Hazard State Vocational/Technical School in March of 1992 as part-time faculty and was hired full time in August 1992, working for HCTC. Johnson said that seeing her students become successful in life is the most rewarding part of her professional work. Johnson led the opening of the Cosmetology Department at the Lees College Campus downtown location in August 2016.

“My experience in Jackson was wonderful. I had some wonderful students who have been able to become salon owners and cosmetologists. I loved meeting all the local people there who were really nice to my students and me. We had a lot of local support from the people in the community and the college. It was truly a great experience.”

Seeing how students’ lives are changed because of HCTC has meant a great deal to Johnson, she said.

“I’ve seen students who came to our college, sometimes were so down and out, but being able to get an education close to home made all the difference in their ability to change their future. As I drive around Hazard, Hyden, Hindman and Jackson, I see businesses owned and run by our students and I am proud of each and every one of them,” she said.

Students said they appreciated learning from Johnson.

“Ms. Johnson is one of the best instructors that I have ever had. She is understanding, caring and always there to help whenever I may have a problem or question. My instructor is the best,” said one HCTC student.

Johnson made significant contributions to HCTC when she assisted in the celebration of history of the Hazard Vocational Technical School and the naming of the Walter Prater Education Building. Her vast knowledge and work in preparing information for a publication was a labor of love, said HCTC representatives. Johnson has received the Faculty Division of Excellence Award and her program received the STARS award.

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree and associate degree in Career and Technical Education from Eastern Kentucky University. She holds two associate degrees from HCTC; she received her cosmetology training at the Hazard State Vocational Technical College, which is now HCTC. Prior to joining HCTC, she taught at the East Kentucky Beauty College in Pikeville and Jenny Lea Academy in Whitesburg.

Johnson has lived in Hazard since 1994 and is the mother of three children. Her youngest son graduated from Hazard High School in 2003 and was enrolled in HCTC’s Diesel Technology Program. Her oldest son enrolled in the Electrical Technology Program and completed CDL training.

“HCTC has not only made a difference in my students’ lives but it has also made a difference in my children's lives,” said Johnson.