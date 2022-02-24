Last week, on Feb. 16, the Hazard Rotary Club met for their monthly meeting. During the meeting, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander made a presentation and discussed focus areas for community growth.

According to Alexander, the county, along with their partners, plans to focus on infrastructure, job growth and recreational activities.

“I think the role that leadership plays, that government plays, I’ve narrowed it down to three things we’re really focusing on. We’re addressing a lot of issues,” said Alexander. “The first one that we have to be honest about and address is our infrastructure. We’ve all seen that crisis in the newspaper, on the TV and stuff, but you go back to about six or seven years ago and I really got a good education and understanding of the crisis we were in with water.”

During the crisis years ago, Alexander said, the county began working on resolving the issues immediately. When Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini came into office even more work was done, said Alexander.

The progress from then to now, said Alexander, has been huge.

“There is a bright spot,” said Alexander. “Six years ago we had people going weeks without water — 30 days — and that’s unacceptable. The difference I’m saying — and there is a positive note on this — is that during this last event we narrowed that down to a lot less days,” he said. “Three days is still unacceptable to us, that’s still too many. But what I am saying is we are heading in the right direction.”

Some of the work done so far includes the placement of an interconnect on Ky. 80, an interconnect at Big Branch and an interconnect at Buckhorn, said Alexander. The interconnects, he said, have helped a lot so far but there is more work that needs to be done.

“At the peak of this last event those interconnects were feeding about 2,000 customers. So those 2,000 customers that had water, they were okay, but those that didn’t have it I understand that that’s a frustration. Why do we have to address this? Not only for the safety and well-being of our citizens but for the economic growth that we’re seeing we’ve got to have an adequate water supply,” said Alexander. “When you look across America today and you look out west today, this nation is facing the greatest drought that it’s ever had. We’re not facing a drought, we’re facing how do we get the water to the community.”

Some of the plans to further improve the water situation are to work on getting a new Vicco Waste Water Plant and a water plant at Buckhorn, said Alexander. By taking these measures, he said, the county is ensuring the success of the ability to get water for years to come.

“We’re going to set this community up not only to succeed now, but we’re setting this up where we know we’ll never see it. 40, 50, 60, 100 years from now this community will be a strong hold for Appalachia because we have an adequate water supply,” said Alexander.

Another area that the county is focused on is job growth and job opportunities. Alexander said a lot of jobs have been added over the last few years and more jobs are coming soon.

The third focus area is the quality of life and parks and recreation.

“I think the parks and recreation issues and the quality of life is something really important that we’ve got to keep looking at as we create all these jobs,” said Alexander.

Alexander said that trails draw people in, and they are adding more to increase the chances of people coming. The Battle of Leatherwood is another attraction, he said. Additionally, Alexander said the county wants to add a new park around East Perry School. This park, he said, would have areas for tennis, softball and little league, football and soccer, basketball and more.

“This is nowhere by the means done but we’re going to figure it out,” said Alexander.

The county will continue to work on these focus issues, said Alexander.