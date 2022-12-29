Judge Larry E. Thompson of Eastern Kentucky has been sworn in as the next chief judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals and will begin serving in the role Jan. 2, 2023. Chief Justice-elect Laurance B. VanMeter administered the oath of office to Judge Thompson on Dec. 6 in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol.

According to a statement from the Kentucky Court of Appeals, Thompson’s fellow Court of Appeals judges elected him to the post for a four-year term in September. The chief judge provides administrative oversight to the Court of Appeals.

He succeeds Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton, who is retiring from the bench at the end of this year.

“I have known Judge Larry Thompson for years,” Clayton said. “We both served as circuit judges and worked together in the Circuit Judges Association. We have also served together on the Court of Appeals. Judge Thompson has demonstrated the leadership, knowledge and professionalism needed to serve as chief judge. The commonwealth is well served by all of the judges and staff of the Court of Appeals, and with his selection as chief judge by his fellow judges, Judge Thompson reflects the confidence the court has in his leadership.”

Thompson said he is humbled to have been elected chief judge.

“It is an honor to work with the other judges of this court and our wonderful support staff,” he said. “I hope to maintain the high standards set for this court by Chief Judge Denise Clayton and the chief judges that preceded her.”

Thompson has selected Court of Appeals Judge Pamela R. Goodwine of Fayette County as chief judge pro tem.

Thompson of Pike County was elected from the 7th Appellate District, Division 2, to fulfill an unexpired term on the Kentucky Court of Appeals in November 2018. He was elected for a full eight-year term in November 2022.

The 7th Appellate District is composed of 33 Eastern Kentucky counties: Bath, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Greenup, Harrison, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Pike, Perry, Powell, Robertson, Rowan and Wolfe.

Prior to becoming a Court of Appeals judge, Judge Thompson served as a circuit court judge, family court division, in Pike County from 2000-2018. During his tenure as a circuit judge, his fellow judges elected him for a term as chief judge of Pike County Circuit Court. He served as president of the Kentucky Circuit Judges Association from 2009-2011.

Judge Thompson’s judicial career began when then-Gov. Brereton Jones appointed him in 1995 to an unexpired term on Pike County District Court. Voters elected him to complete the term in 1996 and reelected him for a full term in 1998. While on the District Court bench, his fellow judges elected him to serve as chief judge of Pike County District Court.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1983 and a juris doctor degree from the Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 1986. He is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and West Virginia Bar Association.

Thompson grew up in Belfry in Pike County. He is married to Kelli Thompson and has a daughter, Larrin Thompson, and a stepdaughter, Taryn Cantrell Guerra. He resides in Pikeville and is a member of Pikeville Main Street Church of Christ.