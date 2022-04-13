On April 4, Juicy ParadICE, a well-known community favorite for ice cream and other sweet treats, re-opened for the spring and summer seasons.

Owner Robin Newsome said she is excited to be back and serve the community again.

“(It) feels great to be back. I’m a little rusty on my skills, but it’s been awesome to see our loyal customers again,” said Newsome.

Since opening, Newsome said business has been doing well.

“Business has been good,” she said. “We’ve had several customers who have traveled two to three hours away to just come try us out and that’s an awesome feeling to know how far out the business is catching people’s attention.”

As they return to serving customers, Newsome said she is eager to see how all the new businesses locating downtown will impact one another and work together to revitalize Hazard. “With all the new business on the rise around me I can see that it will help me, just as my business can help them — as we all bring different items to the table it will bring everyone together,” said Newsome.

During their re-opening day, staff introduced new menu items including funnel cakes, bubble waffles/taco waffles for rolled and hand dipped ice creams, and four new flavors of water ice.

In addition to the new menu items, Newsome announced that they are expanding their business and opening a second location. This, she said, was made possible by the continued support of their customers.

“First I would like to say ‘Thank you’ to all our customers who have supported us and our family and my fiancé, because without them this wouldn’t be possible, and it’s been my dream to even start one location and expand and I couldn’t be more blessed to have this opportunity,” said Newsome. “The new location will bring everything Juicy ParadICE brings but I’m stepping it up and bringing food items to the table. The menu will be bigger and as I further in (progress) Juicy ParadICE will continue to grow.”

Newsome said for now the hours of operation will vary, so their hours are weather permitting. For information about days and times they are open, follow the Juicy ParadICE Facebook page. The business is expected to remain open until the end of September, then they will close for the fall and winter seasons.