In July, four inmates escaped from the Kentucky River Regional Jail when, officials said, a deputy accidentally dropped a set of keys. Those four individuals were recently indicted and each were charged with second-degree escape and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Two of the inmates, John Sexton, 29, of Yerkes, and Steven Smith, 39, of Hazard, have since been caught and returned to KRRJ.
Sexton was found guilty of second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree wanton endangerment in December 2012. His bail is set in the amount of $10,000 and he is scheduled to appear before Hon. Alison Wells in Perry Circuit Court for arraignment on Aug. 29.
Smith was found guilty of receiving stolen property under $300 and receiving stolen property under $10,000 in July 2011. His bail is set in the amount of $25,000 and he is also scheduled to appear before Hon. Wells in Perry Circuit Court for arraignment on Aug. 29. During that time, Smith will also be arraigned for his indictment in another case involving two other individuals.
Jail Administrator Lonnie Brewer said the two other escaped inmates, James Reed, 27, of Hazard, and Kenneth Spurlock, 29, of Martin, remain at-large.
In June of this year, Reed was found guilty for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia. In October 2011, he was found guilty of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief (two counts). Spurlock was found guilty of receiving stolen property under $10,000 in July 2015. Both Reed’s and Spurlock’s bail is set at$25,000 and they are both currently scheduled to appear before Hon. Wells in Perry Circuit Court for arraignment on November 21.
Reed is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Spurlock is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. If anyone has any information about the location of Spurlock or Reed, they are asked to contact law enforcement or the KRRJ.
