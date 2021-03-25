A Perry County business that opened in November of last year has continued to face challenges and try to grow throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Becky Young Mullins, owner of June and Joy's Children's Boutique, said she had originally planned to open last October, but the pandemic, in combination with other factors, slowed things down. The boutique opened on Black Friday of 2020.

“(COVID-19) It's probably impacted it a lot. It was okay in the beginning,” Mullins said, stating that a lot of people who knew her came in to show their support. “Then he closed down the restaurants, and when he closed down the restaurants this little shopping center was a ghost town. There was no one here.”

“Things like that hurt,” she said.

Since more restrictions have been lessened, Mullins said, business has slowly been picking back up and she has been drawing in customers.

“Business is picking up since the pandemic is lessening. The capacity for restaurants has changed so that picks up a lot of business and brings in a lot of traffic,” she said.

The idea for the boutique sort of fell in her lap, said Mullins.

“My little girl, she went to first grade and she had this best friend. She's not a skinny minnie thing, so it's hard to find clothes for her, so she would wear a lot of cute leggings and long shirts and tunics and stuff from Walmart,” said Mullins. “She goes to school one day and she's cute every day, but this little girl made a comment to her and said 'Well, you finally look cute today.' That just ran all over me. She came home and her best friend had hurt her feelings and told her she was not cute and not dressing pretty. It just hurt me so bad.”

Mullins said seeing her daughter sad over the incident motivated her to look into boutique clothing.

Mullins said she began shopping for her daughter at boutiques, and would spend approximately $100 a week on clothes.

“For a while I made sure she had something cute and fancy to wear every day,” said Mullins.

Mullins said she began to think about other families who may be in similar positions, so she came up with the idea to start a boutique where she could partner with other providers and support local artists and creators.

The boutique, said Mullins, is mostly focused on clothing and accessories for newborn children to teenagers around 16 years of age, however, there are a few items that appeal to older teenagers and women. Mullins said she feels that the boutique offers something new for the area, and she hopes it can continue to help families.

“I think anything that is going to help our little town succeed is good, because we've been going down for years and it needs to come back up,” she said.