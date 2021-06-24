On Saturday, June 19, community members gathered in downtown Hazard to celebrate Juneteenth with an informational meeting to recognize the recent declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday and to honor the history leading up to this point. Dee Parker, an organizer of the event, shared a history of Juneteenth to the people in attendance, and said they were also honoring the 100th year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre.

“June 2021, this year, President Biden signed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday in the United States,” said Parker. “We had this event to commemorate Juneteenth. It’s been a state holiday in many states for several years and we just got recognized for a federal holiday. Juneteenth is a staple within the black communities as well as has been lots of contributing factors of Black Americans as far as farming and different invention.”

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation

Proclamation, declaring more than three million slaves living in the Confederate states to be free. However, it took more than two years for that information to travel to Texas, so many African Americans were unaware of their freedom until June 19, 1865. Upon learning that slavery had been abolished, many residents and former slaves began to celebrate with prayer, food, singing and dancing. In the years following that, several states began celebrating Juneteenth annually.

“This is our Independence Day. This is when all the slaves were finally free so that’s why we celebrate to hold onto their memory and let them know we haven’t forgot about them,” said Parker. “This year also commemorates the 100th year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre so it’s very important for us to celebrate that as well.

Parker said that around May and June 1921, many black owned businesses and homes were burned down or looted and many African American people were shot or attacked in Tulsa, Oklahoma due to high racial tensions.

Becky Stacy, a community member who attended the Juneteenth celebration, walked two and a half miles in honor of the holiday.

“I did two and a half miles in the park, a two and a half mile hike to represent the two and a half years it took for them to learn they’re free,” said Stacy. “Opal Lee does the two and a half miles every year to represent those two and a half years.”

She said Lee has always been an advocate for equal right and was 89 years old when she started walking the miles.

Stacy said she has learned a lot over the past few years and is hoping to continue to broaden her experiences and knowledge and advocate for others.

“I didn’t learn this stuff growing up, I had no clue,” said Stacy. “I need to learn about my friends’ experiences. I’ve had to re-evaluate my beliefs in the last few years.”

The event, though small, was effective said Parker. “Due to COVID, our planning for this event was a little less than we expected but we still had a nice little turnout of support. It’s just great for the community to actually be aware of what Juneteenth is.”

Parker said he hopes and plans for next year’s Juneteenth celebration to be bigger and better.