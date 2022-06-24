Several community organizations held a Juneteenth fellowship celebration and cookout in downtown Hazard on Saturday, June 18, to educate the community about the history of slavery ending in the United States.

Juneteenth, short for June 19, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The arrival of the troops, said event organizers, came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest running African American holiday.

On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday.

Dee Parker, a board member for the Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center (SEKYAAMCC) and an employee of Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC), helped organize the Juneteenth celebration. The event, said Parker, was the community's way of honoring the history of slavery ending.

“Everybody came together to celebrate Juneteenth, which is the African Americans' Independence Day,” said Parker.

Seeing the community gather to raise awareness of Juneteenth and educate about the holiday, said Parker, was one of the key factors of success for the event. “Having the community come together, that was the true meaning of Juneteenth for us — everybody coming together as one and celebrating,” said Parker. “It was great; the out pour of people coming out was tremendous. I couldn't have asked for a better Juneteenth.”

Remembering the history of slavery and celebrating Juneteenth is important in creating change, said Parker.

“We had slaves in Kentucky back then also, so having this celebration is letting everybody know that times have changes and everybody is to be celebrated,” said Parker. “We have the 4th of July, which is the national Independence Day for everybody, but Juneteenth was our Independence Day when we became free.”

Parker said he hopes the event will continue to grow and promote a sense of family in the community.

“Next year is going to be bigger and better. We're just going to keep growing with it,” said Parker. “The importance of it to me is to bring that awareness that we all are here and we all should be celebrated. What I hope comes out of this is that Kentucky will recognize it as a state holiday as well, and I would just love to see it keep growing.”

Parker said he and other organizers of the event thank everyone who attended the event and everyone who sponsored the event, including the SEKYAAMC, HCTC and multiple community sponsors.

“Without them it wouldn't have been a success like it was,” he said.