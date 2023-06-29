In the wake of a devastating apartment complex fire in Downtown Hazard which displaced over 50 people, Kate Clemons, founder of the nonprofit organization Roscoe's Daughter Inc., has been lending a helping hand.

The nonprofit, which grew from Kate’s’ Food Tent initiative, launched in Knott County last year following a flooding disaster, has been central in helping the fire victims, providing them with ready-to-eat meals and now, stepping up efforts to find them housing.

"We now have eight families in long-term housing solutions," said Clemons. "There were over 50 people affected by the fire — that's combining both buildings."

Clemons, who was recognized with an award at the East Kentucky Leadership Conference in April for her role in feeding victims of the flood in Knott County, has been visiting an RV park within the Perry County Park, where 11 displaced families are currently living.

Clemons created needs assessment forms, tools she developed after the flood disaster, which allow victims to specify their needs, both basic and otherwise.

“Creating these forms was essential in helping these people because it gives them a chance to really communicate exactly what it is they need, no matter how big or small. A lot of people don’t consider all of the small stuff that these people lose in situations like this, simple everyday items that we all need and use,” said Clemons.

Clemons emphasized how vital these forms were when the fire disaster came in, helping to immediately start assessing the needs of those affected.

"I've learned over the last 11 months after my time in Knott County what to do and how to react. So soon as the fire started burning, I immediately started making new assessment forms that would be used in this event but hopefully help those displaced by it," said Clemons. "To be on the ground and collecting information is a huge asset because help can't wait."

Clemons said her dream is to have a disaster kit ready, so they can immediately respond when disaster strikes.

Clemons further emphasized the importance of sustainable housing for those affected by the flooding and the fires.

"Now, more than ever, these people need safe and affordable housing, we had a housing crisis before the flood and there are people who are right now still living in unsafe housing conditions," Clemons said. "So if you throw in two different fire disasters in the community on top of a flood disaster we still haven't recovered from, housing is the number one critical need."

Highlighting the wide reach of the disasters, Clemons pointed out the compounded suffering for some families.

"Out of those 50 families, two of them had previously suffered from a fire before this. One of them was in the Peking fire and the other was in the Leatherwood fire just a week earlier," said Clemons. "Five families lost their home in the flood and that's how they ended up in those apartments. Not all the families were from Perry, some are from Knott County."

The local community has played a vital role in aiding the victims. Clemons expressed gratitude to Amy Hurt, manager of the American Elite mote, the Red Cross, Tracy Counts and The First Presbyterian Church of Hazard and the City of Hazard for providing temporary shelter to the fire victims.

"It just takes one small thing to make it come together," said Clemons. "If the community keeps stepping up, one small thing at a time, we can pull them all together."

As the recovery efforts continue, Clemons urged people to step in and help. Those interested in contributing or volunteering can contact her through the Roscoe's Daughter Inc. Facebook page.

"There are so many people to thank for the help that has been offered, Hazard High School sent buses to pick them up from the ArtStation to the motel, we're just so grateful for all of it, the community has been pouring out support, sending hot meals, sending in donations, it's amazing," said Clemons.

Clemons said that through her nonprofit she continues to advocate for understanding, compassion, and immediate action in the face of disasters.

"I want people to realize that you don't have to be with a group, I'm not backed by anyone,” she said. “You just have to jump in when it hits, don't wait. A lot of people have great intentions, but you have to act on it.”