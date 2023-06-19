Former Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett and Carol Ann Morrison have been named acting director and co-director of the Division of State Schools at the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).

Both currently serve in the Office of Special Education and Early Learning (OSEEL) at KDE. Jett and Morrison were named to the positions temporarily amid a search for a new permanent director of the division. Previous Director of State Schools Jane Paynter announced her retirement earlier in June.

In their interim roles, Jett and Morrison will oversee administration and management of the Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) and the Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD) and support school leaders and students.

Jett has most recently served as an academic program manager for KDE. He previously worked in Perry County Schools for 27.5 years as an educator, chief academic officer and director of special education; the last 10 years were spent as superintendent.

Jett received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Alice Lloyd College, a special education endorsement from Morehead State University and a master’s and Rank 1 from Union College. He earned a Director of Special Education certification from the University of Louisville and superintendent certification from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg.

Jett said he is looking forward to his new role and serving the schools and their communities.

“My goal is to ensure that KSD and KSB are meeting the needs of all students and staff in a safe, caring and compassionate environment,” he said.

Morrison began her career at KDE in 2018 as an exceptional children consultant. Since then, she has served as manager of the Individual Programming Branch, policy advisor for OSEEL, director of the Division of State Schools and director of KDE’s Division of IDEA Monitoring and Results.

She also has over 10 years of experience in special education at the district level.

Morrison will continue in her current role as director of the Division of IDEA Monitoring and Results while serving as co-director of state schools.

Kentucky Education Commissioner and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass, who serves as the superintendent of both KSB and KSD, said Jett and Morrison’s experiences will serve these communities well.

“I am excited for Jonathan and Carol to step into these roles,” he said. “Their backgrounds and knowledge in leadership and special education are valuable to ensure we make the best decisions for these schools and provide our students with the best educational opportunities possible.”

The job posting for director of state schools can be found on the KDE website; the post will remain open until the permanent role is filled.