This week, on Sept. 29, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual school report card data.

Assessments were administered to Kentucky students during the spring of 2021 to better understand how students who tested performed academically amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were given flexibilities during the administration of assessments, such as expanded testing windows and shortened assessments.

During the pandemic, students faced learning disruptions, changes in the opportunities to learn, lower participation rates and a shortened assessment in 2021. Because of these challenges, direct comparisons can not be made of assessment data from prior years. The academic performance of school districts was affected by the pandemic. Participation on the state assessment was lower due to COVID-19 and in-person testing requirements, so comparisons with previous years are not appropriate because of the number of test takers, changes to the assessment and modified instructional settings.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected many aspects of education in the 2020-2021 school year, the KDE applied for and received a waiver from federal accountability. Therefore, school accountability indicators and ratings are not part of the 2020-2021 reporting. Since no data was reported for assessment and accountability in the 2019-2020 school year, certain trends and comparisons are not reported in the School Report Card. The Federal Classification from 2018-2019 will remain in place for the 2020-2021 school year.

Financial transparency was also unavailable in the report. Audited financial data for districts will be made available in the spring.

According to the report, the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts were both slightly below the average composite ACT scores of the state. The Hazard Independent School District had an average composite ACT score of 16.7 of 62 students in the district, and the Perry County School District had an average composite ACT score of 16.9 of 237 students in the district. These scores were compared to 18 of 42,078 students in the state.

Other information, such as the economic advantages of districts and the educational opportunities, were made available in the report.

In both the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts, a majority of school populations were considered economically disadvantaged.

The report stated that in Perry County, 68.1 percent of East Perry County Elementary School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 31.9 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged; 90.1 percent of Buckhorn School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 9.9 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged; 87.2 percent of Leatherwood Elementary School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 12.8 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged; 74.6 percent of Perry County Central High School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 25.4 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged; 86.3 percent of R.W. Combs Elementary School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 13.7 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged; 78.1 percent of Robinson Elementary School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 21.9 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged; 83.3 percent of Viper Elementary School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 16.7 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged; and 83.4 percent of West Perry County Elementary School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 16.6 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged.

In Hazard, the report stated that 74.3 percent of Roy G. Eversole Elementary School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 25.7 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged; 64.9 percent of Hazard Middle School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 35.1 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged; and 67.1 percent of Hazard High School students were considered economically disadvantaged and 32.9 percent of students were considered non-economically disadvantaged.

Although the reports show that the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts faced economic challenges, the districts did provide several educational opportunities for students.

According to the report, East Perry County Elementary School had 14.8 percent of gifted and talented students and 85.2 percent of students not identified as gifted and talented. Buckhorn School has 15.1 percent of students classified as gifted and talented and 84.9 percent not identified as gifted and talented. Buckhorn also had 95.7 percent advanced coursework completion. Leatherwood Elementary School's gifted and talented population was 23.9 percent and 76.1 percent were not identified as gifted and talented. Perry County Central High School had 10.5 percent gifted and talented and 89.5 percent not identified as gifted and talented, and had 90.4 percent advanced coursework completion. R.W. Combs Elementary School had 26 percent of gifted and talented students and 74 percent of students not identified as gifted and talented. Robinson Elementary School had 18.9 percent of gifted and talented students and 81.1 percent of students not identified as gifted and talented. Viper Elementary School had 24.2 percent of gifted and talented students and 75.6 percent of students not identified as gifted and talented. West Perry Elementary School had 19.6 percent of gifted and talented students and 80.4 percent of students not identified as gifted and talented.

The report states that in the Hazard Independent district, Roy G. Eversole Elementary School had 11.4 percent gifted and talented and 88.6 percent not identified as gifted and talented. Hazard Middle School had 9.5 percent of gifted and talented students and 90.5 percent of students not identified as gifted and talented. Hazard High School had 16.2 percent of gifted and talented students and 83.8 percent of students not identified as gifted and talented. HHS also had an advanced coursework completion amount of 78.7 percent.

“We knew these results would not be what we wanted to see, but the previous two school years saw extreme challenges,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “We can use this information to address the gaps caused by COVID-19 disruptions and provide our students with the supports they need to be successful. This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are,” said Glass.