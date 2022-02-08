Many Kentucky families depend on free or reduced-price meals during the school year. When school is out for the summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) helps to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals to bridge the nutrition gap during these months.

Historically, for every seven free or reduced-price lunches served during the school year, only one lunch is served in a summer month. Across the state there is a need for more summer meals for children and more sponsors to provide them.

KDE encourages schools and nonprofit organizations to sponsor SFSP to provide free meals to Kentucky children and teens in low-income areas. Meal sites are often located in public areas including schools, community centers, parks, family housing complexes and locations operated by faith-based organizations.

Sponsoring organizations must be one of the following:

• A public or nonprofit private school food authority (including school districts);

• A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp;

• A unit of a local, municipal, county or state government;

• A public or nonprofit private college or university; or

• Other private nonprofit organization.

Potential sponsoring organizations, health inspectors, company representatives, auditors and potential community partners can attend a free online training to learn more about the KDE’s Summer Food Service Program by registering via the form found at, https://bit.ly/3L2bq1Z.