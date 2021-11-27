A Perry man was charged recently after his tossed cigarette started a forest fire, which he then allegedly ignored.
According to a citation written by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer Dakota Turner, on Nov. 8, Carew Junior Blankenship, 41, of Scuddy Branch Road, Scuddy, was dropped off beside Scuddy Branch Road.
Blankenship, the citation said, told the officer that he tossed his cigarette on the bank into leaves and grass and saw it begin to burn the hillside nearby.
However, the citation said, Blankenship then walked into his residence and began playing video games.
Turner wrote that Blankenship did not tell anyone about the fire because he did not want to go back to jail over “setting a forest fire.”
Blankenship was charged with fire hazards, disposing of flaming or glowing substance and cited into court.